Transnet said that the intensified pressure posed by an influx of trucks on the Port of Durban’s road infrastructure has prompted Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to invest R233 million in the rehabilitation of roads. Transnet said that the roads that will be rehabilitated are in key container-handling port precincts – the Container and Maydon Wharf and the liquid bulk Island View precinct.

Acting TNPA port manager for the Port of Durban, Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, said that the Port of Durban is a crucial contributor to the South African economy, handling approximately 60% of the country’s total container volumes. “Most of the container volumes handled are moved through the Southern Road Network of the port and over the years the influx of trucks entering the port has substantially increased. The intensified surge has led to the deterioration of the overall road infrastructure.” Ben-Mazwi added that embarking on this road rehabilitation journey will ensure that they deliver on their mandate of providing port infrastructure to ensure the port’s efficient functioning as the economic gateway to our South African economy. “The improved condition of port roads will positively impact on port operational efficiencies and the smooth flow of traffic in the targeted precincts. The Maydon Wharf will take precedence, with 16 roads set for repairs, followed by Island View with three roads and two on Bayhead.”