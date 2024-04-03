Traveller reunited with iPad, 10 years after it was stolen

A Cape Town man has been reunited with his iPad, a decade after it was stolen from him in Paris, France. Frits Bruter took to social media at the weekend and he shared how he received a call from a woman, who works only a kilometre from where he lives.

In the post, Buter said in March 2014, he had been travelling with his cousin and later travelled alone through the France capital when he was robbed. “My iPad, passport, train tickets and cash were stolen from my backpack. I had a great struggle and lodged a complaint with the police at Garde de Nord. Fortunately, I quickly forgot about the trauma,” Buter said. He said last week, exactly 10 years to the date, he received a phone call from a woman informing him that she had his iPad.

He told the caller that he did not have an iPad and cut the call. “She called again, several times, and I only answered the ‘scam’ call the next day. She then told me that she found my cell number and address on the iPad and saw the photos that I travelled in Europe in 2014. Only then I realised that it was my iPad that was stolen in Paris,” Buter said. He said what made the tale even more amazing was that the woman worked in Bloubergstrand.