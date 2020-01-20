TRIBUTE: Precious Fataar’s spirit burned bright









Fataar performing Bob Dylan’s Mozambique, with Nina Nakamura, in 1981. Wordpress TRIBUTE: Abdurahman did not quite have a sound that fitted with the chorus of the apartheid segregated Greyville school. His grandfather was the Moulana at a local mosque. The principal christened him Steve Fataar just so that the lovable lad could stay at the school. And he stayed lovable right up until his death two mornings ago. Apartheid’s cruel shadow hovered over everything, from Steve’s love for life, to missed opportunities for lucrative musical stardom. His brushes with the Immorality Act warrant telling at another time. Together with brothers, Ricky and Edries, they formed The Flames in 1963. Blondie Chaplin later joined to fill a space in the band. He is the “Blondie” who gives a better understanding in the iconic lyrics of For Your Precious Love. Chaplin continued to tour with Brian Wilson until last year and returned to Durban a few years ago to sing with Steve after a 40-year separation.

In the ’60s, The Flames were at the right historical moment with the right sound. At the close of the decade that brought us Jimi Hendrix and Woodstock, The Flames were signed to The Beach Boys’ label, Brother Records.

They were playing in London in 1969 when Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys became entranced by their music.

The music scene in the US was energising but not enough to excite all the lads and keep them there. Steve and Edries returned home. Ricky and Blondie remained to tour with the Beach Boys. That spelt the break-up of The Flames.

They had recorded five albums and 15 singles. The flame on the Burning Soul record cover remained Steve’s signature in the various social media platforms he used with aplomb.

He was expert at Facebook and dropping messages to his vast address book sharing information about his upcoming gigs.

On his return from the US, Steve continued his career with some of the best-known names in South African music cocking a snook at the divisive apartheid legislation. He had a special talent for nurturing younger musicians and generously sharing the stage with both them and his peers. He had a fine ear for sound and an exceptional memory, often playing back a song straight after hearing it for the first time.

When someone precious departs, the immediate thought is to place our last memory of them.

It was barely two weeks ago that Steve rang on Messenger to sing me Happy Birthday. A persistent lung ailment robbed him of 70% of his lung capacity yet he belted out classical rock and pop anthems to fire up a worldwide fan following. He was in his usual element dragging out the strength to chortle words to lift one’s spirit.

A week earlier he had mischievously charmed his way out of hospital promising the surgeons that he would return after the seasonal festivities. He pleaded that Christmas and the new year were a good time for musicians to make a few bob.

We ought to hang our collective heads in shame that well into his 70s Steve still had to pluck at the strings to earn a living.

His contemporaries from the Beach Boys to the Rolling Stones to Bob Dylan were all financially comfortable from the revenue their music had generated. Steve was ever ready to play for free at tributes and memorials.

He and Danny Chetty picked up their guitars last year to bid Paddy Kearney adieu in the Durban City Hall. I captured Steve in that special moment to thrill him with splashing the image across a double page in my recent book.

One Valentine’s morning several years ago he fondly recalled jamming with musicians from the Magazine Barracks in the 1950s. That was the corporation workers’ compound on the Durban beachfront from which my family were forcibly removed under the Group Areas Act in 1965. Steve had a following wherever he went. During his gig breaks, there would always be a troop following him out for a puff and a tequila.

His failing health forced him to give up both vices but never the fans. I received the news of his death just as I turned on my phone after paying homage at the tomb of the saint at Nagore Sharif Dargah in Southern India.

Tears welled as the azaan rang out in Tamil above me. It was a prophetic signal from the universe. For most of his life, Steve had barely kept company with his ancestral Islam.

In death, his mortal remains were interred within hours in the Browns Avenue cemetery.

Steve Fataar brought incredible magic to hundreds of thousands of lives. May his soul rest in peace and his memory be a flame that burns eternally.

Naidoo is the author of the recently published memoir, Made in Chatsworth.

The Mercury