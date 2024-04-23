Tributes pour in for KZN emergency services stalwart Derrick Banks

Tributes are pouring in for Derrick Banks, operations manager of advanced life support ambulance service First Responder KZN. The service announced his death on its Facebook page on Monday night.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our Operation’s Manager and friend Derrick Banks. Derrick was well known in the Emergency Medical Service industry and his absence will be felt far and wide. A true hero to many who saved countless lives. Rest in Peace our friend,” read the post. Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios said he worked with Banks for many years. “We were known as the big three in media circles. Derrick Banks from ER 24, Chris Botha from Netcare911 and myself.” “Derrick was a committed journalist in a media role for ER24 and all the organisations that he worked for thereafter. He loved his children with a passion – they were his life. His passing has left a huge void in our Upper Highway community and he will be sorely missed,” he said.

Other friends and colleagues paid tribute to Banks on Facebook. Candice Hardouin said she was heartbroken to lose a great mentor and friend, while Karen Gordon described him as a legend who was gone too soon. “Farewell my manager and friend. A true gentleman. Will always cherish those pep talks. Had epic times with you Derrick Banks,” said Gordon.

Penny Meintjes, who grew up with Banks, said: “Derrick Banks you will be missed, but know that the memories we all have growing up will remain forever.” Benni Thompson said Banks was an exceptional human being. “There are no words to describe him. He was such a good friend to me and my family. Always helped wherever and whenever he could. He helped so many people in his life. A true living angel on earth. I'm so broken and devastated for his family whom he loved so much,” he said.