Tributes pour in for NPA advocate killed in freak shooting accident at court









NPA senior advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt died following a freak shooting incident at a KZN regional court. Picture: Pexels Durban - Tributes are pouring in for a senior advocate who was shot during a freak accident at a regional court on Monday. Addelaid Ferreira-Watt was allegedly shot in the leg and died a short while later in hospital. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Umzimkhulu SAPS. According to Naicker, the incident took place at the Umzimkhulu regional court on Monday afternoon. "The 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left of the hip. It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court. Unfortunately we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage,” Naicker said.

While news of her untimely death spread, the woman’s Facebook profile was flooded with messages of condolences.

“ I can't believe this! All our hearts are broken. My deepest condolences to all her closest friends and family,” wrote one of her friends.

Another friend wrote, “Sincere condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace beautiful lady. You will be missed.”

You were taken too soon. You will be dearly missed Addelaid Ferreira-Watt. Shall miss your messages of encouragement and kind words filled withe love. RIP. My condolences to all family and friends," wrote another of her friends.

Whatever the circumstances. Some-one will have to account for the death of Adv Adelaide Ferreira-Watt in Umzimkhulu court yesterday. — Johan Booysen (@JBooysen3) November 19, 2019

The Mercury