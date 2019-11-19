Durban - Tributes are pouring in for a senior advocate who was shot during a freak accident at a regional court on Monday.
Addelaid Ferreira-Watt was allegedly shot in the leg and died a short while later in hospital.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Umzimkhulu SAPS.
According to Naicker, the incident took place at the Umzimkhulu regional court on Monday afternoon.
"The 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left of the hip. It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court. Unfortunately we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage,” Naicker said.