Truck hijacked on Umgeni Road found emptied, stripped in Isipingo

Durban – A truck driver transporting clothing was hijacked while travelling on Umgeni Road in Durban on Wednesday and was later dropped off in a bush by the suspects in Isipingo. An incident report by the Fidelity Specialised Intervention Unit (SIU) said its members were conducting their daily duties in Chatsworth, when a WhatsApp message was received from the recovering agent Matrix asking for assistance after their customer's truck was hijacked.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Matrix recovery agents recovered the truck in the Isipingo area but noticed that the driver and stock were missing,” said the report.

According to the report, Fidelity SIU arrived at the location where the truck was recovered in Isipingo and a search of the area was conducted. “They found the driver and (some of) the stock hidden in the bush,” it said. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said it was alleged that a 42-year-old truck driver was hijacked on October 26 at 8.30am on Umgeni Road in Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ngcobo said the truck driver was dropped off in a bush. “The suspects also removed the items from the truck,” she said. She said the victim was unharmed and confirmed that the truck was recovered in Isipingo.

Story continues below Advertisement