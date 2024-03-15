Two accused in AKA murder case to plead not guilty

Two of the seven men accused of the 2023 murders of Kiernan (AKA) Forbes and chef Tebello Motsoane started their bail applications in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Eddie Myeza intend to plead not guilty.

Mkhwanazi and Myeza appeared in court alongside Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, whose lawyers said they were not ready to proceed with their bail applications. The extradition procedure involving the remaining two accused in Eswatini is ongoing. During the proceedings it was revealed that Mkhwanazi and Myeza had been out on bail in other cases.

Mkhwanazi, in his affidavit read out by his attorney, advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, said there was no evidence that linked him to Forbes’ murder. “If you look at the timelines there is no evidence linking me to the murders of AKA. “I am currently out on bail since January 8 2024 for another case.

“On 12 December I was stopped and arrested by police in Mtubatuba. They told me it was in connection with murder of an unrelated matter.” Mkhwanazi said he was brought to Durban.

“I was assaulted by police and was asked to confess that I was involved in the murders of AKA and Motsoane. I denied any involvement in the murders and didn’t know that I was going to be questioned about the respective murders. “I was still detained by police until January where I was granted bail for the murder of William Gumede.” Mkhwanazi said had complied with all the bail regulations.

“I have handed over my passport and reported to the police station as requested. I need bail as I’m a taxi owner and this is my only source of income. “I need money as my wife is pregnant with our first child and I also need to make money to pay my legal fees. I am also financially supporting my two sisters. “Keeping me detained will serve no purpose. I ask that I be granted bail as I am innocent until proven guilty.”

Myeza is out on bail in other matters related to conspiracy to commit murder, murder and the unlawful possession of firearms. His affidavit was read out by his attorney, Yolanda Gielink, who said that Myeza felt the State’s case against him was weak. “I have no previous convictions. I’m currently unemployed and live in Umlazi and previously worked in a ‘shisa nyama’.

“I intend to plead not guilty to the murders of AKA and Motsoane.” Myeza said that he did not have a valid passport. “I don't pose a flight risk and will comply with all bail conditions. Furthermore, I find the money laundering charges lacking and believe that the case of the State won’t result in a conviction.”

Kiernan Forbes’ father, Tony Forbes, attended the bail application on Thursday. Speaking outside the court, he said the accused had the right to apply for bail. “I have confidence in the State,that they have worked hard to build a solid case. I am confident when they get the opportunity they will present a proper challenge to oppose bail.” Forbes said he was not concerned about the accused saying that the State’s case was not strong.

“They can say whatever they want. I find it interesting that they say that they have been granted bail in other court matters and should be granted bail in this matter. It does not make sense to me.” The National Prosecuting Authority’s KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the matter was remanded to March 18 and 19. “The extradition process for the remaining two suspects is under way.