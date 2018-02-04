Empangeni police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest after a child was shot and killed when a boy was playing with a gun. The boy then turned the gun on himself, and died at the scene, police said.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said it was alleged that on February 3, 2018 at 11.50pm, an 11-year-old boy was playing with his father’s licensed firearm when a shot went off and struck his 2-year-old sister.
“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where she later died. The brother allegedly turned the gun on himself after seeing what had happened to his sister.”
Mbhele confirmed that the boy too had died of his injuries at the scene.
“We urge all licensed firearm owners to ensure that they do not violate the Firearms Control Act by failing to safeguard their firearms because it amounts to criminal act. Contravening the act may lead to unnecessary deaths and violators may face harsh prosecutions,” she said.
Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) director Adele Kirsten said the tragedy facing the family was two-fold; in that the gun responsible for the two deaths had been purchased with the intention to protect the family from external danger yet had become the main source of danger within the home.
Speaking to the Mercury, Kirsten said families needed to exercise caution when purchasing guns, more so in homes where there were children.
“Children and guns are a lethal combination; children are quite observant and curious beings. They know where a gun is kept, and most probably know where the key for the safe is stored, they’re bound to explore,” she said.
“This incident is a reminder as to what an impact guns have on society. This family must be reeling in pain and shock, their pain is unimaginable.”
GFSA believed that there are five risks and factors that make guns unsafe in the home:
* Femicide
*Suicide
*Accidental shootings
*Theft (of the weapon) and
*Gun being used against the family