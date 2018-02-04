A case of murder and an inquest have been opened after two children died in a shooting incident. It’s alleged the older child, a boy, was playing with his father’s gun when he accidentally shot his sister.

Empangeni police are investigating a case of murder and an inquest after a child was shot and killed when a boy was playing with a gun. The boy then turned the gun on himself, and died at the scene, police said.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said it was alleged that on February 3, 2018 at 11.50pm, an 11-year-old boy was playing with his father’s licensed firearm when a shot went off and struck his 2-year-old sister.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where she later died. The brother allegedly turned the gun on himself after seeing what had happened to his sister.”

Mbhele confirmed that the boy too had died of his injuries at the scene.

“We urge all licensed firearm owners to ensure that they do not violate the Firearms Control Act by failing to safeguard their firearms because it amounts to criminal act. Contravening the act may lead to unnecessary deaths and violators may face harsh prosecutions,” she said.



