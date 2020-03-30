Two due in court after man is found bludgeoned, stabbed to death in Mayville

Durban - Mayville police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man who was murdered in Springfield on Sunday.

It is alleged that the deceased, Menzi Ngubelanga, had gone to visit friends in the area when an argument broke out between him and two men.

"He was assaulted with a knobkerrie and was stabbed on the head. He was then rushed to hospital for medical attention where he later died. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Mayville SAPS. The detectives started the investigation and traced the suspects involved in the murder," said police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said two men, aged 23 and 29, were traced and arrested in the shacks at Hoffman Place.

They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.