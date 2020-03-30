Two due in court after man is found bludgeoned, stabbed to death in Mayville
Durban - Mayville police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man who was murdered in Springfield on Sunday.
It is alleged that the deceased, Menzi Ngubelanga, had gone to visit friends in the area when an argument broke out between him and two men.
"He was assaulted with a knobkerrie and was stabbed on the head. He was then rushed to hospital for medical attention where he later died. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Mayville SAPS. The detectives started the investigation and traced the suspects involved in the murder," said police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala.
She said two men, aged 23 and 29, were traced and arrested in the shacks at Hoffman Place.
They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
In a separate incident, three men were arrested in Berea after a stop and search by police led to the recovery of two pistols - both with their serial numbers filed off - and 24 rounds of ammunition.
According to police, the men were being monitored by officers and their vehicle was stopped at the corners of Windermere and Claribel roads
Three men, aged between 24 and 36, were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to any cases in the province. Their firearms will also be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime," police said.
The Mercury