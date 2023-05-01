Two pedestrians killed in crashes on N3 in the KZN Midlands

Durban - Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents at the weekend on the N3 in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Midlands EMS said its paramedics were dispatched to the N3 southbound by Tweedie for an accident on Saturday where a pedestrian had been knocked down by a car.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the pedestrian had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene by paramedics. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities,” Midlands EMS said. In a separate incident, also on Saturday, ​Midlands EMS Howick crew were dispatched to the N3 southbound at Merrivale after a pedestrian accident. The pedestrian was declared dead on the scene.

On Saturday, ​Midlands EMS Howick crew were dispatched to the N3 southbound at Merrivale after a pedestrian accident. Picture: Midlands EMS. Meanwhile, motorists were advised to expect slow-moving traffic, congestion and delays on the N3 Toll Road heading north towards Gauteng this evening.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) urged drivers to be patient, stay alert and to always share the road responsibly. “Please stop and stretch your legs regularly (at least every 200km) at the many designated rest stops along the route,” said the N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra. “Safe driving requires the ability to concentrate, make good judgement calls and quickly react to unexpected situations.”