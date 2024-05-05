Two suspects arrested after uMhlanga shooting

Two people have been arrested after a man was injured in a shooting outside a nightclub just after midnight on Saturday in uMhlanga. Security company and private ambulance provider KZN VIP Protection Services said they responded to the incident and assisted the shooting victim.

“KZN VIP Ambulance responded to the scene and began assessing the injured patient who sustained moderate injuries. The patient was stabilised before being transported rapidly to a nearby medical facility.” Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the police arrested two suspects. Police opened a case of an attempted murder following the shooting incident.

“Reports indicate that a man was seated in his car on Palm Boulevard when the brother of his girlfriend approached him and started an argument and allegedly hit him. The victim retaliated by drawing his firearm and hit his attacker in the face and the gun reportedly went off. “The attacker also drew his firearm and fired a shot at his sister's boyfriend and injured him before fleeing the scene in a car with another person,” said Netshiunda. Police worked together with the Durban metro police and found the suspects in Phoenix.