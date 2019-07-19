THE task team investigating political killings in the province has zeroed in on the uThukela District Municipality.

Durban - THE task team investigating political killings in the province has zeroed in on the uThukela District Municipality. In a statement released yesterday, the municipality said that municipal manager S Kunene and the General Manager: Corporate Services, B Hlomuka, had been taken by the task team for questioning on Tuesday.

The municipality said the two were questioned in connection with the murder of Zakhele Mazibuko. Mazibuko, an IFP member, was shot dead in an ambush near the Colenso area in September last year.

UThukela District ANC councillor Mthokozisi Khumalo appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court in January after he was charged in connection with Mazibuko’s murder, but the case was later withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

The municipality said Hlomuka and Kunene had only been questioned and had not been criminally charged.

“The two officials were questioned for a few hours and were released on the same day,” said the municipality.

It added that it was determined to see the conclusion of the matter without any interference from inside or outside the police force.

“We are, however, worried by the manner in which the unit conducts its business; the dramatic method in which they take in citizens for questioning has an impact on the defamation of character of the individuals being called in for questioning.

“At times it seems deliberate to advance some political scores, if not clearly an abuse of power.”

The municipality said there had been a lot of “rumour mongering” about the issue.

“We want to condemn this vile act that seeks to discredit and criminalise innocent people just for the sake of settling scores,” it said.

IFP councillor Abbas Warrassally said the party hoped that the case would be finalised soon.

The police were not immediately available for comment yesterday.

The Mercury