Ugu residents refuse to pay water bill, here's why









Irate South Coast residents are refusing to pay for water because of disruptions that leave them without a water supply for extended periods. Picture: Suju/Pixabay Durban - Irate South Coast residents are refusing to pay for water because of disruptions that leave them without a water supply for extended periods. Residents have called for Ugu District Municipality, that supplies water to the area, to be placed under administration. Residents are holding a march on February 27. The march, organised under the “Stop the Rot” banner, will be held in Port Shepstone. Mkhululi White, one of the organisers of the protest, said some residents had stopped paying for water.

“How do you continue paying for something that you are no longer getting?

“There are areas that have been without water for more than a year, others since August last year. In the Uvongo area where I stay, we have been without water for the past month. We are going without having a bath. Water is a source of life, how do you survive without water?”

White said the group were calling for Ugu Municipality to be placed under administration because it has failed to perform a key service delivery function.

“They were supposed to deliver water, they have failed in that regard. We feel that the council and the officials have failed.”

As the municipality faced the threat from the community, it fired 51 workers this week who were part of a protracted strike that had lasted for four weeks.

One hundred and twenty-one workers, employed in water services, had been fired after they refused to return to work.

Municipal spokesperson France Zama said they had been notified of the protest.

“The non-payment for services is a problem. Currently, we have a debtors book of about R500million. The municipality has embarked on programmes to encourage residents to pay.”

He said they were also aware of the calls for the municipality to be placed under administration.

“We supply water (through tankers) during shortages and we do not charge for that. And for the people to call for a boycott of payment does not make sense because we cannot charge them for water they did not use.”

Zama said the municipality dismissed workers in order to employ people who wanted to work.

He said residents endured water supply disruptions due to the prolonged labour unrest, and the unrest had also resulted in the destruction of municipal infrastructure, acts of intimidation and threats to municipal operations.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was contesting the dismissal of the Ugu municipal workers.

Cosatu KZN provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said, within a space of two weeks, 121 workers were dismissed.

“We had a special PEC meeting yesterday and we have taken a stand as Cosatu that we are suspending our boardroom engagements with the ANC on these issues, until these matters are urgently and amicably resolved,” he said.

The Mercury