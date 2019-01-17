Sinead Moodliar Picture: Facebook

DURBAN - While a UK family is making arrangements to bury their daughter, questions are still being asked about the events leading up to the 19-year-old’s death. Sinead Moodliar had been on holiday in uMhlanga during the festive season.

On December 26, Moodliar was found floating in the surf, and lifeguards pulled her out of the water.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the lifeguards started CPR. When the paramedics arrived, advanced life support resuscitation was initiated and her pulse was regained. She was then rushed to the hospital for further care.

However, according to her father, Bob Moodliar, his daughter died shortly afterwards. He said she had been at the beach with a friend. He said he and his wife Noeleen were devastated at the loss. He described hearing of his daughter’s death as a nightmare.

Moodliar attended Crawford College La Lucia, and at the time of her death had been studying towards a philosophy degree in Cambridge, England.

Her father said the university had awarded her degree posthumously due to her record thus far.

“It was her intention to study a masters in political science in South Africa in order to go into the political arena here. She had strong views on equality of race, gender, wealth and social class, and also on corruption,” he said.

Her father said thus far they knew that she had been hit by a freak wave that dragged her out to sea. “She had been watching the sunrise with a friend and their feet were in the water. They were near the rocks, according to the lifeguards,” he said.

He added that finding out exactly what happened to their daughter would bring closure for them as a family.

He said the friend who had been with his daughter had already made a statement to the police. He added that he was grateful to the lifeguards and paramedics for their rapid and professional response to the incident.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to contact [email protected]

