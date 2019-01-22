UMSAKAZI woKhozi FM uSbu Buthelezi uqokwe kuma-1st ANN7\: South African of The Year Awards ngenxa yokuguqula impilo yabantu. Isithombe\:DOCTOR NGCOBO

DURBAN - Award-winning radio personality and motivational speaker Sbu Buthelezi is recovering in hospital after being shot several times during a hijacking in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that a case of attempted murder had been opened and was being investigated by Alexandra Road SAPS.

She said the 47-year-old man was attacked by men who shot at him.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and arms and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Mbhele said.

Buthelezi joined Ukhozi FM in 2008 from a provincial commercial station, and helped to introduce and determine a full Gospel show.

When he moved to the SABC’s number one radio station, Ukhozi FM, he took its Sunday morning show to the number one radio show in Africa, introducing 100% songs of worship, with elements of motivational and inspirational tones.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said Buthelezi was in good spirits and recovering well in hospital.

Meanwhile, Berea and Morningside residents have been warned to be on high alert following a shooting and an attempted housebreaking at the ­weekend involving a gang in a ­Chevrolet Aveo that is targeting the suburbs.

A Blue Security armed response officer was lucky to survive a shootout with suspects yesterday morning.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the armed response officer responded to the scene of a housebreaking at a business premises in Venice Road at around 5.35am when he came under fire .

A third attempted housebreaking incident was also reported in Curry Road on Saturday.

Mathios said a resident had also reported an attempted housebreaking in Venice Road after he spotted suspects drive onto his premises in a ­silver Chevrolet Aveo at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

“The resident pressed his panic button and the suspects fled the scene without taking anything,” Mathios said.

A Bluff man is in stable condition in hospital after a gang of hijackers shot him during a botched hijacking at the weekend.

- THE MERCURY