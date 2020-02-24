Durban - University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN’s) high impact researcher, Dr Veron Ramsuran, was awarded the prestigious UKZN Vice- Chancellor’s annual award valued at R150 000.
The award is presented to a pre-eminent researcher at UKZN in recognition of their outstanding research achievements as well as the international reputation they’ve acquired within their respective discipline.
Ramsuran graduated with a PhD from UKZN where he examined host factors associated with the HIV disease. He spent almost 70% of his PhD in two international laboratories, including the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.