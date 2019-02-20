THE University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) Phoenix-1B sounding rocket malfunctioned during its planned launch at the Denel Overberg Test Range yesterday. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Researchers from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG) have opened a probe into the cause of a malfunction of its Phoenix-1B sounding rocket during its planned launch at the Denel Overberg Test Range. The rocket was developed by the university as part of its flagship Phoenix hybrid sounding rocket programme, in pursuit of the development of hybrid rocket motors to provide propulsive power to its sounding rockets.

ASReG lead researcher Jean Pitot and UKZN engineering department senior lecturer Mike Brooks addressed the media after the failed launch and said an investigation would determine what happened.

Brooks said there was a successful ignition of the rocket motor.

“All the tests leading up to that point were successful. We tested our systems, which worked well.

“Shortly after, the motor ignited, but we don’t know what happened thereafter.

“We have to look at footage from the test.”

Pitot said they would be able to narrow down the cause of the failure and retrieve all the rocket’s parts for testing.

“Our programme has been operating for close to 10 years, with hybrid rocket propulsion being the primary expertise.

“Our objective is to develop a series of sounding rockets that are able to service the flight needs of the African science community.”

Pitot and Brooks said the findings of their investigation would be used for the preparation of a Mark 1 variant, developed by postgraduate student Udil Balmogim, which would undergo flight testing next year.

Sounding rockets are used to carry experimental payloads to the upper reaches of the atmosphere or into space, making them ideal for experimentation purposes.

Department of Science and Technology deputy director-general Phil Mjwara said: “We will be working closely with the university to determine the next stage, following today’s unfortunate turn of events.

“We are confident the work at UKZN will eventually culminate in the realisation of one of our key national goals, which is the development of an indigenous launching capability for our country and the opportunity to grow commercially.”

Mjwara said the launch would have followed hot on the heels of another equally exciting milestone - the launch of Africa’s most advanced nanosatellite, the ZACube-2, at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology last year.

He said the department, which had donated in the region of R15million for the propulsion programme, remained committed to supporting the programme and looked forward to many more rocket launches and other exciting outcomes.

