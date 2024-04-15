uMfolozi TVET college doing best to ensure normality after protests

Management of the uMfolozi TVET College in uMlazi, south of Durban, say they are committed to ensuring that teaching and learning resumes in full force following disruptions caused by student and staff protests. The college said that the strikes were related to issues with the payment of allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). It said its Financial Aid Office was working tirelessly with NSFAS to attend to the problems being encountered by students.

“On 11 April, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation met with the NSFAS board and dissolved the NSFAS board with immediate effect, and placed the institution under administration for a year.” The TVET said that NSFAS had communicated that allowances would be paid by the end of the week. The college said another issue was the non-payment of service providers.