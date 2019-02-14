Umgeni Water Chief Executive Thami Hlongwa and Chairperson of the Board Ziphozethu Mathenjwa during the presentation of financial result in Durban ICC. Picture: Leon Lestrade / African News Agency

DURBAN - Umgeni Water said yesterday that it welcomed the presidential proclamation into its affairs and assured stakeholders it would give full co-operation to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which will be probing allegations of graft. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa on February 1 issued a presidential proclamation for a corruption probe at Umgeni Water dating back to January 2012.

The KwaZulu-Natal water utility has been plagued by allegations of corruption, including reports of a R220million security tender that was awarded to a company with political connections.

Umgeni Water is the second largest water board in the country, with an annual turnover of more than R2.4 billion and a five-year capital expenditure budget of more than R7bn.

The SIU will investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper and unlawful conduct by board members, officials and employees, and unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money by Umgeni Water.

“The SIU will receive the required support to enable them to conduct their work without hindrance and bring to finality matters,” it said.

“Notwithstanding the allegations, Umgeni Water assures its stakeholders that the entity remains stable, resilient, properly governed and continuously improves its internal processes to align to best practices, and remains committed to full legal compliance.”

It said its financial and non- financial performance continued to improve.

- African News Agency (ANA)