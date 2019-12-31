Hiralal’s brother, Denver, said their family had been left with many questions about his sibling’s death and believed only the police investigation would reveal the truth.
Hiralal and Bilquees Hussain were shot multiple times while they were travelling together towards Gateway shopping centre in Hiralal’s black convertible BMW on Saturday.
According to officials, a second black BMW drove up on the passenger side of Hiralal’s vehicle and the occupants opened fire before the vehicle sped off.
Speaking to The Mercury, Denver described his brother as “a hard-working, fun-loving, generous and adventurous person”.