uMhlanga double murder: Families appeal for swift arrests









Bradley Hiralal's bullet-riddled BMW Picture: Facebook Durban - The family of Bradley Hiralal, who was killed during a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga at the weekend, are calling for the police to make an arrest soon. Hiralal’s brother, Denver, said their family had been left with many questions about his sibling’s death and believed only the police investigation would reveal the truth. Hiralal and Bilquees Hussain were shot multiple times while they were travelling together towards Gateway shopping centre in Hiralal’s black convertible BMW on Saturday. According to officials, a second black BMW drove up on the passenger side of Hiralal’s vehicle and the occupants opened fire before the vehicle sped off. Speaking to The Mercury, Denver described his brother as “a hard-working, fun-loving, generous and adventurous person”.

He said Hiralal “lived in the moment” and that his sudden and tragic passing had left their family and his many friends “completely devastated”.

“We pray that the wheels of justice turn quickly to give us the answers that we so desperately crave in order for us to have closure. We will miss him all the days of our lives,” Denver said.

Hussain’s mother Fathima said their family were focusing on the rituals that followed after death “but we are just taking it one day at a time”.

“Bilquees and her children stayed with me for the past three months,” her mother said.

She described Hussain as an introverted person who lived a simple life. The families held funerals for the both Hiralal and Hussain at the weekend.

The Mercury