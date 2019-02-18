An aerial view of the office space to be auctioned by In2Assets at the Durban Country Club on March 13.

DURBAN - In2Assets is gearing up to auction Old Mutual House in Torsvale Park in La Lucia Ridge Office Estate, which forms part of the township of Umhlanga Ridge. The property is among the lots for the company’s multi-property auction at the Durban Country Club on March 13 at 11am. Carl Kleinhans, who is handling the auction of Old Mutual House, says Torsvale Park is an established upmarket security office park in an area with modern A-grade offices occupied by high-profile, blue chip companies such as Old Mutual, Sanlam, Alexander Forbes and Cell C. In addition, the popular Gateway shopping precinct is just a few hundred metres away.

“The 2 Torsvale Crescent property on auction comprises a single C-shaped double-storey, air-conditioned office building with basement and open parking. The building has a primary entrance atrium and two secondary ground floor entrances as well as a basement entrance. The ground floor is fully occupied by Old Mutual and fitted according to Old Mutual’ s corporate identity, with each wing offering open-plan and closed offices, kitchenettes and ablution facilities.

“The first floor offices - sectioned to accommodate three tenants - vary in configuration and fittings but are all dry-wall partitioned with own ablutions and kitchenettes,” Kleinhans says.

The area is close to primary roads such as the M41, which provides easy access to the N2. King Shaka International Airport is 18km from the property.

For more details, call 0824675664 or 0315747600 or email [email protected]

- THE MERCURY