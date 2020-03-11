UniZulu students call for early SRC elections

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Student leaders at the beleaguered University of Zululand have called for early Student Representative Council (SRC) elections following the resignation of the administrator. In a statement on its Facebook page, the university announced that SRC administrator Bongumusa Makhoba had resigned. The absence of a properly constituted SRC structure is one of the issues that led to the violent protests and the university being closed since Monday last week. It will remain closed until Thursday when student leaders are expected to meet with management to address their issues. The UniZulu council took a resolution last year to dissolve the SRC due to misconduct. They were found not fit to be student leaders when 12 of the 15 members were implicated in serious misconduct.

“Makhoba has taken a decision to resign with immediate effect. His safety and life have been at risk amid ongoing threats. Further, he was attacked in his room and his belongings looted.

“He will be focusing on his studies in order to complete his PhD in record time. We wish him all the best in his endeavours,” said the university.

The student leaders met the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, on Monday to discuss the challenges facing the institution. They had described the absence of the SRC as an indication of the absence of democracy and representation of the students.

Young Communist League leader Xolani Khanyile said they were happy with Makhoba’s decision.

“He is a small fish, we are waiting for the resignation letter from the vice-chancellor, Xoliswa Mtose.

“We want the SRC elections to be held as soon as possible. At this point we do not know whether anyone has been appointed to handle student affairs, and we know that to get the process moving, the council has to put out a tender for someone to run the SRC elections,” Khanyile said.

Other student leaders had demanded that SRC elections should be held before June this year.

In his media statement following a meeting with the students, Nzimande said the SRC should be re-established.

“The absence of the SRC is compounding the problem in the institution. We agreed with all sides that processes must be put in place to re- establish the SRC.”

The Mercury