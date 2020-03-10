UniZulu to remain closed for remainder of the week

Durban - The University of Zululand will remain closed for the rest of the week, with the institution’s management and student representatives expected to meet on Thursday to “air out” the issues that led to the closure of the university last week. The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, met the student representatives and management in Durban on Monday as part of efforts to find a solution to the stalemate. Student leaders said the Thursday meeting would be fruitless if it failed to resolve their key demand. They want the university vice-chancellor, Professor Xoliswa Mtose, removed. Nzimande said he was assisting the university management and students to find common ground. “The key agreement is that we have agreed that a meeting will be held on Thursday, until then the university will remain closed. That is a situation that is very concerning to me," he said.

He warned against threats, intimidation, violence and destruction of property by some students on campus.

“Some of the things that I have been told by management are very concerning," added Nzimande.

Nzimande also addressed allegations raised by students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal regarding the alleged involvement of security guards during the recent violent protests.

He said he had heard the allegations that security companies were colluding with management and bribing students to cause destruction which causes the university to authorise more tenders to provide security on campus, several times and had resolved to engage ministers of the security cluster on it.

Collin Madiba, an EFF representative at the University of Zululand said that under Mtose, there were numerous problems at the university.

“The students do not have representation because there is no SRC.”

Madiba said key to their negotiations was her removal. “That is a non-starter, failure to do that means that the university will remain closed.”

That view was shared by Mxolisi Khanyile of the Young Communist League, who said the meeting should finalise Mtose’s removal. “Otherwise the university will not open as the students will continue to riot.”

He said under Mtose the university was not a conducive environment for learning, infrastructure was crumbling and student lives were in danger.

