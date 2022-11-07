Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Vehicle of Clare Estate motorist who was hijacked and taken on joyride is recovered

A brown Audi Q5

A brown Audi was recovered in the Park Hill area of Durban North after it was stolen in a hijacking in Clare Estate. Picture: Marshall Security

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - A vehicle hijacked in the Clare Estate area on Friday from a woman, who was allegedly taken on a joyride and then later dropped off in uMlazi, was recovered in Park Hill, Durban North.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Friday evening, just before 8pm, members of Marshall’s special operations team had been activated to assist Cartrack with locating a brown Audi Q5 that had been hijacked in the Clare Estate area earlier in the afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The female driver had been taken hostage during the hijacking and was later dropped off in the uMlazi area, where she managed to get assistance and immediately informed Cartrack and reported the hijacking to the SAPS,” he said.

Powell said members immediately responded to the last-known location of the Audi.

“Within minutes of being activated, the vehicle was found abandoned and recovered in Acutt Avenue in the Park Hill area by members of our special ops team, Cartrack ground team, and the SAPS provincial vehicle and trio task team,” he said.

More on this

He added that the stolen vehicle was found already fitted with false number plates and a false licence disc.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of carjacking was opened at Umlazi SAPS and transferred to Sydenham SAPS.

"The vehicle was later recovered. The matter is still under investigation," said Gwala.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsHijackingAudi

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh