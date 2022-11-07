Vehicle of Clare Estate motorist who was hijacked and taken on joyride is recovered

Durban - A vehicle hijacked in the Clare Estate area on Friday from a woman, who was allegedly taken on a joyride and then later dropped off in uMlazi, was recovered in Park Hill, Durban North. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that on Friday evening, just before 8pm, members of Marshall’s special operations team had been activated to assist Cartrack with locating a brown Audi Q5 that had been hijacked in the Clare Estate area earlier in the afternoon.

“The female driver had been taken hostage during the hijacking and was later dropped off in the uMlazi area, where she managed to get assistance and immediately informed Cartrack and reported the hijacking to the SAPS,” he said. Powell said members immediately responded to the last-known location of the Audi. “Within minutes of being activated, the vehicle was found abandoned and recovered in Acutt Avenue in the Park Hill area by members of our special ops team, Cartrack ground team, and the SAPS provincial vehicle and trio task team,” he said.

He added that the stolen vehicle was found already fitted with false number plates and a false licence disc. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a case of carjacking was opened at Umlazi SAPS and transferred to Sydenham SAPS. "The vehicle was later recovered. The matter is still under investigation," said Gwala.