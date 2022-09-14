Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Verulam woman, 63, dragged from prayer room by 4 armed robbers

A 63-year-old woman needed medical attention after armed robbers dragged her from room to room at her home in Riet River, Verulam, on Tuesday night, demanding she hand over her valuables.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) medics treat a woman after armed men dragged her from room to room and then robbed her. Picture: Rusa

Published 1h ago

Durban – Four armed men allegedly invaded a home in Riet River, Verulam, and attacked and robbed a 63-year-old woman.

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said after the incident, the woman sought help from her neighbours, who contacted Rusa.

Balram said when Rusa members arrived just after 8pm, they found that the woman had sustained minor injuries and medics provided first aid treatment.

“The woman was confronted in her prayer room by the robbers who dragged her to the living room and demanded valuables,” he said.

He said the suspects allegedly ransacked the entire house before they fled with a Samsung TV and LG TV.

Balram said an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cellphone were allegedly also stolen.

“It could not be confirmed if a getaway vehicle was used. The victim could also not confirm how the robbers entered her home,” he said.

Balram said reaction officers searched for the suspects but no arrests were made.

Police have been approached for comment.

THE MERCURY

