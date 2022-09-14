Verulam woman, 63, dragged from prayer room by 4 armed robbers

Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said after the incident, the woman sought help from her neighbours, who contacted Rusa.

Durban – Four armed men allegedly invaded a home in Riet River, Verulam, and attacked and robbed a 63-year-old woman.

Balram said when Rusa members arrived just after 8pm, they found that the woman had sustained minor injuries and medics provided first aid treatment.

“The woman was confronted in her prayer room by the robbers who dragged her to the living room and demanded valuables,” he said.

He said the suspects allegedly ransacked the entire house before they fled with a Samsung TV and LG TV.