Victim’s sister, tavern owner welcome Sweetwaters shooting arrests

Durban - The arrest of four suspects in connection with the Sweetwaters tavern shooting has been welcomed by the community, who expressed hope justice will be served. This is after Bonginkosi Genius Zaca, Thembelani Sanel Malevu, Melizwe Advocate Mjwara and Sabelo Felix Mabaso made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They are facing charges of murder and attempted murder, stemming from the July 9 incident at Samukelisiwe Tavern, where gunmen entered the tavern and opened fire leaving four people dead and eight injured. Tavern owner Mbuyiseni Mntambo said he was pleased that arrests had been made, adding that he had been confident all along of a breakthrough in the case. “Because there are security cameras installed, there was always the sense that people would be identified, and so one is really happy with the arrests,” Mntambo said.

Mntambo, whose trading licence was suspended last week by the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority, said he was hopeful he would be trading soon. “This development has given me the energy and hope to fight this suspension,” he said. Slindile Nsele, who lost her brother in the killings, expressed her relief over the arrests, adding that she hoped their application for bail is denied.

“I was in court and saw them, this is a chance for justice to be served and for us to have closure,” she told The Mercury. Local councillor Sikhanyiso Makhaye said the arrests came as good news for a community that had been left shocked by the incident. The four accused are due back in court on July 28 for a bail application.