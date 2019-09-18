University of Zululand students protested yesterday over safety concerns after a student was shot during a robbery at an off-campus residence.

Durban - A 23-year-old University of Zululand student is in hospital after he was shot in the abdomen during a robbery in the latest violent attack on a KwaZulu-Natal student. Msawenkosi Nxumalo said he did not understand why he was shot during the robbery on Sunday because he had not put up a fight and had hidden under his bed.

His cellphone and laptop were stolen.

In a Facebook post, Nxumalo said he was “dying with pain” from the gunshot wound and asked for his friends and family to pray for him.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Nxumalo and his room-mates were asleep when three men kicked open the door and opened fire at about 3am on Sunday.

Charges of house robbery and attempted murder were opened at Mtunzini police station.

The incident sparked a mass protest by UniZulu students on Monday. Protesters blockaded the R102 with tyres, trees and stones.

One student, who asked not to be named, said they were tired of falling victim to “amadabuka” - loosely translated as “culprits”.

The students were joined by pupils from at least three nearby schools after students allegedly encouraged them to join in.

According to sources, the students want university management to take measures to ensure their safety.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said that the onus was on universities to ensure their students and staff were safe.

She said there was a “gangsterism” culture developing among students and communities that surrounded universities.

“More often than not, people involved in violent activities are not registered students. The universities need to be a lot more proactive when it comes to violence on campuses. The institutions need to look at constructive ways to deal with safety. They shouldn’t pay a fortune for security that is ineffective, or in some cases pose a danger to students,” De Haas said.

She added that there needed to be better access control at student residences on and off campus.

According to a statement by UniZulu, the student was shot in an off-campus, unaccredited rented residence. It said the student was in a stable condition in hospital and management was “committed to giving voice to students through meaningful solution-driven engagements”.

Meanwhile, the Durban University of Technology (DUT) is set to resume its academic programme tomorrow after it was cancelled on Friday due to student protests over safety concerns.

This followed an incident in which 18-year-old DUT first-year industrial engineering student, Sandile Ndlovu, was assaulted and stabbed in a lecture hall at Steve Biko Campus on Monday last week.

Ndlovu is currently on life support.

In a separate incident, a University of KwaZulu-Natal student was arrested in connection with the attempted hijacking and murder of a Pietermaritzburg lawyer Mluleki Msomi.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Msomi was shot dead on Friday at a Pietermaritzburg shopping centre. His vehicle was stolen by his attackers.

The student was one of two suspects arrested in connection with the case.

Executive director of corporate relations at UKZN Ashton Bodrick said disciplinary processes would follow.

Senior partner at Austen Smith Attorneys Cassie Sharrock, commenting on behalf of the company, said Msomi was a second-year candidate attorney at the firm.

“He was currently working in our litigation department. He was very well liked by his colleagues and by all who knew him,” said Smith.

Education expert Professor Labby Ramrathan, of UKZN’s School of Education, said that what was happening in tertiary institutions was a reflection of what was happening in society.

Ramrathan said it was difficult to identify whether perpetrators of violence were students or outsiders.

“There are no tangible security measures that will be able to identify the perpetrators. Universities must make sure that they invest more money in providing security measures to ensure the safety of students and university staff. They must install and maintain surveillance cameras throughout their institutions,” he said.

He said this would help students to feel safe and eliminate disruptive protests.

