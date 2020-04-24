Vivian Reddy's R4.5m donation bolsters KZN's efforts in the fight against Covid-19

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal's efforts in the fight against Covid-19 has been given an extra boost thanks to donations from Durban businesses. On Friday, Premier Sihle Zikalala and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu expressed their most sincere gratitude to Durban businessman Vivian Reddy, who has donated 300 000 masks worth R4.5 million, to assist in curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the province. Half of the masks will be given to healthcare workers, while the remainder will be handed out to people in informal settlements. Reddy has urged those business people and ordinary citizens, who have the means, to also find ways to assist. Thanking Reddy for the donations, Zikalala said he was moved by the donation. "Half of the masks will be going to our hospitals because our healthcare workers need masks and protective equipment. The remainder of the masks will be going to informal settlements and transit camps. It is going to be a norm, where we all now have to learn to live with masks," he said.

Zikalala also encouraged residents to embrace a culture of mask wearing, including masks made from cloth.

Expressing her thanks, Simelane-Zulu said On the side of healthworkers, the frontline soldiers, we have the responsibility of ensuring their safety.

The donation will contribute not only to helping to save the lives of the people of KZN.

She also urged residents to use cloth masks.

"These are masks that we can all use at home. They must have three layers and can be washed in hot water, with soap," she said.

Commenting on the donation, Reddy said; "We believe that to stop the pandemic, everyone needs a mask. We urge all businesses to come and support the province and the MECs who are doing a great job. This donation is our show of support to say they are doing a wonderful job by supporting our people."

On Thursday, 10 mobile units were donated to the department from private healthcare provider, Joint Medical Holdings as well as the Aurum Institute and the UKZN Medical School. JHM has also provided 100 beds for the use of government at their facilities.

The Mercury