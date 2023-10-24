Voter registration set for mid-November

Durban - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said it is hoping to have 23 296 voting stations open for the weekend of 18 and 19 November 2023 as it looks to register voters ahead of next year’s national and provincial elections. The last voter registration weekend is expected around February next year, and after that Ramaphosa will announce the date for the elections.

An election is possible between May and the middle of August 2024 but IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the electoral body would prefer it taking place as close to the opening of the window period. President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the election date by official proclamation after consultation with the IEC. “Prior to each election, the Electoral Commission launches registration drives aimed at enrolling new voters and empowering existing ones to scrutinise and, where necessary, amend their registration details. These endeavours breathe life into the voters’ roll.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to open nearly 23 296 voting stations for the weekend of 18 and 19 November 2023. This monumental effort not only registers new voters but also facilitates the verification of the roll. Voting station-based registration ensures equitable access to the vote,” the IEC said in a statement. The IEC said it has expanded registration modalities to enable voters’ continuous enrolment. For those with internet access, registration, inspection, and updates are accessible via https://registertovote.elections.org.za. Voters may also visit local offices or capitalise on various activation campaigns to register and update their information.