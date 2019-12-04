Waste picker's gruesome find at Msunduzi landfill site









The body of a 43-year-old man was discovered at the Msunduzi Municipality’s landfill site in Hayfields during the early hours of yesterday morning. File picture: Pexels Durban - The body of a 43-year-old man was discovered at the Msunduzi Municipality’s landfill site in Hayfields during the early hours of yesterday morning. His personal details were not immediately available yesterday. One of the waste pickers who arrived shortly after the body had been discovered said she was too fearful to get close. “It was a very gruesome thing. I have never seen anything like it before,” she said. She “speculated” that the victim might have been a foreign national and one of the people who lived inside the landfill site.

The Mercury reported earlier this year that about 700 people were living on the landfill site.

“This happened at night, so this means this was done by the people who live inside the dump.

“We do not stay here, we arrive in the morning and leave in the afternoon,” she said.

This was the second known murder that has taken place in the landfill site in the past few months. Another body was discovered with wounds a few months ago.

There have been other deaths where people were killed by trucks or by the heavy machinery used at the site.

“We have been complaining endlessly about the crime rate, which is out of control.

“The municipality must take responsibility for what happened to this man, maybe they will care once this happens to one of them ( municipal officials),” said the source.

About a month ago the landfill site was engulfed by fire and burned for days, spewing toxic fumes into the air.

This prompted intervention by the provincial government, which demanded those living inside the landfill be relocated.

“They only demolished a few shacks that were visible, and since then there has been no movement to move those living there.

“For us who are supposed to be working here formally, it is becoming impossible,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said they were aware of the murder but did not have details of what had transpired.

“What happened there is a police matter and we would want to allow the police to investigate.

“But as the municipality we would like to send our condolences to the family of the man,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man was found dead with a cut on his neck, jaw and face.

She said a case of murder had been opened at the Alexandra Road police station for investigation.

The Mercury