Durban - Irate groups of Newcastle residents have taken to the streets to shut down the KwaZulu-Natal town on Thursday. Some workers were unable to go to work while schools were closed.
Tensions have been simmering in Newcastle since the beginning of the week as residents are calling for national government to intervene and prevent the crippling of the Newcastle municipality.
According to residents, service delivery has been brought to a standstill after 223 workers were fired by the municipality last year and were never replaced.
They are now accusing Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, of trying to bring down the municipality and are demanding that he be fired.
A voice note that was circulated on Wednesday, called for a mass protest.