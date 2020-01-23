WATCH: Angry residents shutdown KZN town









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - Irate groups of Newcastle residents have taken to the streets to shut down the KwaZulu-Natal town on Thursday. Some workers were unable to go to work while schools were closed. Tensions have been simmering in Newcastle since the beginning of the week as residents are calling for national government to intervene and prevent the crippling of the Newcastle municipality. According to residents, service delivery has been brought to a standstill after 223 workers were fired by the municipality last year and were never replaced. They are now accusing Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, of trying to bring down the municipality and are demanding that he be fired. A voice note that was circulated on Wednesday, called for a mass protest.

“Mahlaba must know that the municipality is not his house and this not his money-making scheme. We want the national government to come here because the provincial leadership has failed as they are not doing anything,” the recording stated.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Residents went on rampage in Newcastle demanding that for the mayor to be fired Pictures and video: Facebook





On Wednesday, residents from Osizweni Township, Madadeni and other areas barricaded streets with burning tyres and debris.

On Thursday, residents continued to burn tyres while others looted shops owned by foreign nationals.

"This is a mess. I don't blame people for acting like this. The municipality is dirty and filthy. I have lived here in Newcastle for all my life and there has never been a protest but since Mahlaba took over, everything is upside down,” said one of the residents.

According to the residents, pupils were left with no choice but to return home with their uniforms as the schools have been shut down and even roads been closed.

* This is a developing story.

The Mercury



