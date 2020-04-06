WATCH: Car crashes into garage store in eManzimtoti

Durban - Three people were lucky to escape with no injuries after a vehicle crashed into the FreshStop shop at the Southgate Caltex garage in eManzimtoti, south of Durban, last week. In a video that has gone viral on social media an employee is seen standing with a bottle in his hand, with what appears to be hand sanitiser. Two men walk into the store and pick up some goods before proceeding to the cashier at the till. Seconds later, a white vehicle smashes through the glass doors knocking the employee to the floor while the two customers remain standing but are pushed a few metres back. The store manager, Mark Hardman, said the incident took place on Friday night.

“The driver filled up with petrol and as he started his vehicle, drove straight into our FreshStop store. He abandoned the vehicle and ran away,” said Hardman.

According to Hardman, while the eManzimtoti police came to the scene and were attempting to locate the driver, they were unable to open a case because the suspect had fled.

“There were no injuries on site. Our store is operational, we managed to fix our shop up on Saturday, so we are open as normal,” he said.

Hardman said he was not able to divulge further information.

Maestro Mncibi, deputy chairperson of the eManzimtoti Community Policing Forum, said they did not have any further details regarding the incident.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the matter had been reported to Amanzimtoti SAPS, but no case was opened.

The Mercury