WATCH: Durban Christian Centre showcases innovative new design

Durban - The rebuilt Durban Christian Centre (DCC) Jesus Dome is scheduled to open its doors in May, four years after the building was destroyed by a massive fire caused by an electrical fault. In a recent post on social media, Pastor John Torrens and his wife Joy thanked everyone for their help and support. “Thanks to everyone who has helped us, we’re not through this thing yet. We’ve still got to complete it... On behalf of my wife and myself, all of the pastors and the team here at the Durban Christian Centre, thank you so much and God bless you,” said Torrens. The church’s rebuild was commissioned in 2017. The church said it would only be able to comment closer to May.

However, Joy Torrens has been posting updates on the project on her Facebook page.

In one social media post, associate architect Jane Long of Elphick Proome Archtects said the church’s redesign had been “a very long and rewarding journey”.

Long said the initial idea was to replace the dome, but acoustically it was not working for the church and the congregation.

“We stepped back and said: What can we do that works acoustically for the church but at the same time still has the symbolism of the dome? which is where the ideas for the arches came from.”

Long said the project team was most proud of the steel arches, which she believed would be iconic in Durban. She said the architects were also proud to contribute to the landscape and recognisability of Durban.

Long added that steel was used because of its flexibility and strength.

“It allows you to take something from your imagination that is perhaps not a reality, but then allows you to do it, especially with the help of an amazing engineer,” she said.

Last year the new DCC Jesus Dome design took first place at the SA Institute of Steel Construction’s steel awards.

Besides the steel arches, the new “dome” boasts original hand-painted stained glass windows and acoustic shells in the auditorium.

The Mercury