Mlungisi Madonsela

DURBAN - “Mlu was friendly and was always there for us,” a tearful Zinhle Majozi said during Mlungisi Madonsela’s memorial service at DUT Ritson campus on Tuesday.



“He was like a brother to everyone at res. If you needed anything he would be there for you. He would check up on everyone,” she added.





Hundreds had gathered at DUT’s Ritson Hall for Madonsela’s memorial.





Friends and family had a chance to pay tribute to the third year student who was shot during a schuffle between students and security guards.





SRC president at the Univesity Sesiyanda Godlimpi spoke about his time spent with Madonsela, who he said would wake him up to go and fight for students’ rights.

He added that for Madonsela to die at the hands of security guards was a shock.





“We never expected the people in charge of protecting us would kill one of us,” said Godlimpi.





“All we wanted was free education, we are in this mess because we wanted free education.” He added.





“We can not stop now, we will get free education no matter what,” the president said to cheering students.





SRC President Sesiyanda Godlimpi tells memorial service attendees he heard a DUT official told Madonsela's family lies. Said family was told Madonsela was responsible for his own death #DUTShooting #MlungisiMadonsela memorial @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 12, 2019





Aduduzo Jali another friend of Madonsela’s cried as he described his friend as a kind and supportive friend saying all he wants now is justice for Madonsela.





“The people responsible for Mlu’s death must go to jail,” said Jali.











