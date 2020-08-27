WATCH: eNCA’s Shahan Ramkissoon says he will not apologise for doing his job

Durban - eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has said he will not apologise for doing his job.

Ramkissoon came under fire recently after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala accused him of disrespecting and belittling him during a live interview that was aired earlier this month.

In the interview, Ramkissoon, who trended during the earlier lockdown levels for sporting a clean-shaven face and 'fade' haircut when barbers were not allowed to work, quizzed Zikalala over allegations that a KZN man had died in a makeshift tent at a Pietermaritzburg hospital.

He also questioned the premier about the state of affairs in the province and the scandal around Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procurement.

During a recent virtual meeting, organised by the South African National Editor's Forum, Zikalala said Ramkissoon "disrespected" and "belittled" him.