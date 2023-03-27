WATCH: eThekwini Municipality hails Open Streets Florida Road day pilot as a success

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality said the pilot Open Streets Florida Road day held on Sunday was a resounding success and plans to move the event to other parts of the city. The municipality said the event could either be referred to as “Open Streets” or “Car Free”day.

“It’s where we close portions of the road like we did on Florida Road yesterday [Sunday]. It gives the freedom of the streets back to the community. Often when we design towns or cities it’s mostly around vehicles and we forget that cities are about the people,” said the municipality in a Facebook video of the event on Monday. Open Streets Florida Road in Durban was a success according to eThekwini Municipality. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo, African News Agency (ANA)

The municipality added that closing portions of the road or locking off the road network would start a movement of claiming back the space. “Yesterday was the pilot because it is the first one we are having here in the city. However the programme will be taken to different parts , where we will be locking off roads at different communities,” it said.

A family fun day in Florida Road, Durban on Sunday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Residents who attended event welcomed the new pilot programme. One said she enjoyed the event as well as the open market. Another young woman said she was happy to be at the Open Streets Florida Road event.