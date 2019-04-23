Police rescuers were wading through the rubble of a collapsed house in Ellen Road, Queensburgh searching for three people including two children who are believed to be trapped inside the house. Picture: Screengrab / Rescue Care
DURBAN - Rescue teams are digging through the rubble of a Queensburgh home in search of a family of three, believed to have died when a house collapsed onto them on Monday night.

Currently community members are working with the teams to locate the man, his wife and their young daughter. 

A relative said he was horrified when he received a call informing him that his brother in law had died. 

The family, originally from Malawi had been renting a room at the house for the last two years.  At least four more bodies were pulled from the rubble at the same house earlier. 
Two people have been rushed to hospital.

WATCH: Jacob Thule gives his account of the incident: 









Earlier this morning, Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube held a media briefing and said they assure the government is on top of its game and have sourced additional capacity from Msunduzi and Illembe District municipality. 




Ncube said that damages from the storm are estimated to be worth millions of rands. 



THE MERCURY 