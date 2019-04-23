Reports from the scene: 4 bodies were removed yesterday and teams are searching for 3 more today. #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/MnGrJ9UIcJ— LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) April 23, 2019
Rescue teams are digging for trapped family members at a house Malvern #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/iH01c5Loi1— LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) April 23, 2019
Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube says 23 lives lost, 2000 emergency calls logged in at disaster centre since last night #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019
Disaster Management teams on the ground. Extent of damage still being assessed. Lots of collapse of buildings and walls, power outages, roads blocked and flooded. Focus remains on recoveries and provision of relief #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019
Alert to parents: Fetch children from their schools. MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube says better to be safe than sorry. Stay home #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019