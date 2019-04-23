To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - Rescue teams are digging through the rubble of a Queensburgh home in search of a family of three, believed to have died when a house collapsed onto them on Monday night.



Currently community members are working with the teams to locate the man, his wife and their young daughter.





A relative said he was horrified when he received a call informing him that his brother in law had died.





The family, originally from Malawi had been renting a room at the house for the last two years. At least four more bodies were pulled from the rubble at the same house earlier.

Two people have been rushed to hospital.





WATCH: Jacob Thule gives his account of the incident:





Reports from the scene: 4 bodies were removed yesterday and teams are searching for 3 more today. #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/MnGrJ9UIcJ — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) April 23, 2019









Rescue teams are digging for trapped family members at a house Malvern #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/iH01c5Loi1 — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) April 23, 2019









Earlier this morning, Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube held a media briefing and said they assure the government is on top of its game and have sourced additional capacity from Msunduzi and Illembe District municipality.





Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube says 23 lives lost, 2000 emergency calls logged in at disaster centre since last night #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019









Disaster Management teams on the ground. Extent of damage still being assessed. Lots of collapse of buildings and walls, power outages, roads blocked and flooded. Focus remains on recoveries and provision of relief #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019





Ncube said that damages from the storm are estimated to be worth millions of rands.





Alert to parents: Fetch children from their schools. MEC Nomusa Dube Ncube says better to be safe than sorry. Stay home #DurbanFloods @TheMercurySA — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) April 23, 2019









