WATCH: How one man's random act of kindness saved another from clutches of despair









Durban - When Mpathi Rooiland began his almost 900km trek back to the Eastern Cape from Johannesburg, he had reached rock bottom. The 49-year-old former flight attendant had given up searching for work and trying to pick up the pieces of his life. He had lost his job and his family due to depression. It seemed he was trapped in a vicious cycle. Rooiland had decided to go back home and figure out the way forward from there. But what happened next tugged at the heartstrings of his former colleagues and others, changing his life.

While Rooiland was walking on the N1 back to the Eastern Cape, life coach and film-maker Bi Phakathi stopped, gave him a lift and paid for his lunch.

Phakathi also gave Rooiland money to get back home safely.

Little did Rooiland know that a video Phakathi took of their meeting would go viral on social media and be seen by his former flight attendant colleagues.

Rooiland’s former colleague, Tania Reid, said a group had since been created to help him.

“We were all tagged in the Facebook post and have banded together to help Mphathi get back on his feet.

“We worked with him and knew him very well. It was heartbreaking to see him like that. Some have bought him clothing, a bank account was opened for him and one of the women has arranged for him to undergo counselling,” Reid said.

Reid, who has since opened a corporate gift company in Johannesburg, said she had offered Rooiland a job. Once he had undergone counselling, he would travel to Gauteng to work in her business.

Rooiland told The Mercury that he had been overcome by emotion when his former colleagues reached out to him.

“It took me completely by surprise, I never expected it,” he said.

Rooiland said he went through a bad bout of depression about 12 years ago that saw him resign from his job and he lost his family. He had since been battling to find work.

“I saw Bi drive past and realised he had stopped his car at the side of the road. He came up to me and we chatted. He then got me some food and gave me some cash.

“This act really restored my faith in humanity. I realised there were still good people out in the world,” he said.

Rooiland said he made his way back home and was shocked that his former colleagues had made contact with him and helped him get back on his feet.

“I’ve managed to call my ex-wife and I’m hoping to see my children soon once I am done with counselling.

“I’m grateful that I will have a job waiting for me. I’m just humbled by everyone’s generosity,” he said.

Rooiland said he felt “resurrected”. He said he hoped his story would inspire others to help people without expecting anything in return.

The Mercury