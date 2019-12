WATCH: Hundreds left homeless after Clare Estate shack blaze









A screengrab of the video Durban - At least two hundred people have been left homeless after their structures were destroyed in a shack fire in Kenville on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, said multiple dwellings were destroyed in the fire. He said KZN EMS medics treated one person at the scene for injuries sustained. The city's disaster management teams also responded to the fire.

Multiple dwellings have been destroyed in a fire at Kenville informal settlement (cnr Seacowlake & Gumtree) in Durban.



KZN EMS paramedics treated 1 patient at the scene. The fire has since been extinguished pic.twitter.com/dz2h6qsMQS — KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) December 3, 2019

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire which was fanned by the strong winds, causing rapid fire spread.

"They estimated 150 structures and 200 people affected. Disaster Management are currently undertaking an assessment of the situation.

At the time of this release approximately 150 shacks have been reported to be affected. However no cases of casualties or fatalities have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated," he said.

Mayisela said temporary shelter is being secured and procedures are in place to assist the affected persons.

In July, A fire swept through an informal settlement on Johanna Road in Kenville this morning leaving the community without homes according to Blue Security.

Andreas Mathios, Blue Security spokesperson said it was unclear how the fire was started.

He said upon arrival the security officers assisted the fire department with evacuation procedures.

The Mercury