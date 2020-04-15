WATCH: KZN, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestras pay tribute to healthcare workers in fight against Covid-19
Durban - Musicians from the KZN and Johannesburg Philharmonic orchestras have come together to perform a moving tribute to essential workers on the frontline and families across the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The musicians, each filming at home, performed Amazing Grace.
Bongani Tembe, the chief executive and artistic director of the Johannesburg and KZN Philharmonic orchestras, said he hoped the tribute would bring comfort and joy to thousands of South Africans who are enduring isolation, economic hardship and anxiety during the country’s national lockdown due to the global corona virus pandemic.
“Part of our responsibility as artists, particularly at a challenging time like this, is to utilise and share our talent to inspire hope and lift spirits in order to encourage people to know that they can face tomorrow," Tembe said.
He said in this regard, the choice of Amazing Grace, one of the world’s most inspirational hymns, was very apposite to this trying time of battling Covid-19.
"The release of this orchestral arrangement is in line with the message first expressed by President Ramaphosa who quoted Hugh Masekela’s famous song Thuma Mina as he urged all South Africans to keep faith and stay safe. The JPO and KZN Philharmonic’s outreach gesture is in tandem with other virtual performances of the treasured concert repertoire that have been made, under similar circumstances, by orchestral players from around the world," Tembe said.
‘’I would like to thank our committed musicians as their heartfelt musical tribute is also a dedication to all the healthcare workers and law enforcement agencies who are working tirelessly and sacrificing their own well-being to ensure that we are safe as we work together in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country," Tembe said.
The Mercury