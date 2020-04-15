WATCH: KZN, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestras pay tribute to healthcare workers in fight against Covid-19

Durban - Musicians from the KZN and Johannesburg Philharmonic orchestras have come together to perform a moving tribute to essential workers on the frontline and families across the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The musicians, each filming at home, performed Amazing Grace.

Bongani Tembe, the chief executive and artistic director of the Johannesburg and KZN Philharmonic orchestras, said he hoped the tribute would bring comfort and joy to thousands of South Africans who are enduring isolation, economic hardship and anxiety during the country’s national lockdown due to the global corona virus pandemic.

“Part of our responsibility as artists, particularly at a challenging time like this, is to utilise and share our talent to inspire hope and lift spirits in order to encourage people to know that they can face tomorrow," Tembe said.

He said in this regard, the choice of Amazing Grace, one of the world’s most inspirational hymns, was very apposite to this trying time of battling Covid-19.