WATCH: KZN wedding venue burns to the ground following lightning strike









The Thandana Wedding and Conference venue burnt down yesterday following an electrical storm in Ladysmith on Monday Picture: Ladysmith Gazette Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal wedding and conference centre burnt down after being struck by a lightning bolt in Ladysmith on Monday. According to the Ladysmith Gazette, Thandana Wedding and Conference venue burnt down during an electrical storm. The Nauntons Guest House was not damaged in the fire. Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said teams will remain on standby after severe thunderstorms were predicated for western parts of KZN on Monday The South African Weather Services reported that severe thunderstorms were observed over Dundee, Dannhauser and the Chelmsford nature reserve as well as in Estcourt and Ladysmith.

Hlomuka had placed disaster management teams on alert so that they can provide support should there be any incident in these areas.

“We are very concerned about the ongoing inclement weather conditions in our province. We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that our communities receive adequate support should the need arise” said Hlomuka.

Last week Hlomuka led clean up operations and the delivery of disaster relief at the Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality in the wake of the severe thunderstorm that battered the area on New Year's Day.

Assessments carried out by the department indicate that 150 houses were destroyed in the incident in the areas of Mahlubi, Mangwe, Tatane and Mwedandaba in Wards 4 and 5. Close to 750 people have been affected by the incident.

“We are concerned about this incident and are responding to it with the urgency it deserves so that we can bring hope to the affected families who are traumatised by the loss of their belongings and homes as a result of this incident. Three people were injured in this incident - two have been hospitalised and one has been treated for minor injuries. We are relieved that there were no fatalities,” said Hlomuka.

He said last month the department responded to several incidents which took place in the Mzimkhulu, Msinga, uBuhlebezwe, uLundi and Ndwedwe local municipalities, in which two lives were lost as a result of lightning strikes. More than 400 houses were severely damaged in these incidents, which are a result of inclement weather conditions.

The Mercury