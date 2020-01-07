Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal wedding and conference centre burnt down after being struck by a lightning bolt in Ladysmith on Monday.
According to the Ladysmith Gazette, Thandana Wedding and Conference venue burnt down during an electrical storm. The Nauntons Guest House was not damaged in the fire.
Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said teams will remain on standby after severe thunderstorms were predicated for western parts of KZN on Monday
The South African Weather Services reported that severe thunderstorms were observed over Dundee, Dannhauser and the Chelmsford nature reserve as well as in Estcourt and Ladysmith.