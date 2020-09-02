WATCH: KZN’s N3 highway brought to a standstill as Durban artists protest against lockdown regulations

Durban - Traffic on the N3, east and westbound in the vicinity of the EB Cloete Interchange has been brought to a standstill this morning. The reason? A group of Durban artists took to the highway to protest against the lockdown and how it has impacted on their livelihoods. The group set up a stage on the national highway and hosted a mini concert. They say the lockdown regulations and the limitation of people at venues is impacting on their pockets. Armed with placards, the group is demanding to be taken seriously by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lockdown was implemented in SA earlier this year and has seen a number of industries suffer major losses.

Despite the downgrades over the months, artists say they are still having to cut back as regulations do not allow for larger gatherings.

As per level 2 regulations, nightclubs remain closed while pubs and bars are open for business, under restricted guidelines.

Last month, the local celebrities and businesses took part in the “Light SA Red”.

The campaign on Wednesday called on all South African technical production and live events industry to stand together to make their voices heard.

This movement aimed to support thousands of musicians, artists, sound engineers, dancers, deejays, actors, theatres practitioners, photographers, who for over five months have been unable to work since the ban on all events, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

