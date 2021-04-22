Watch: Morningside robbers arrested after crashing getaway vehicle

DURBAN - Three suspected robbers were arrested after the getaway vehicle they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Morningside on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the three men produced a firearm and robbed a victim on Vause Road in Musgrave.

Gwala said a cellphone and wallet were taken from the victim before the robbers sped off, but their vehicle crashed with another car at the corner of Sydenham and Essenwood roads.

They were arrested by police officers and detained at Berea SAPS for armed robbery, she said.

“A toy pistol was recovered with cellphones and other property,” said Gwala.

In CCTV footage of the collision, which was posted by Marshall Security on social media, the getaway vehicle can be seen speeding towards the intersection before the crash.

The getaway vehicle then collides into the side of another vehicle. The three men are seen alighting from the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The video includes the audio from a call received from an eThekwini Dynamics member, who was the first responder to the scene of the accident while in pursuit of the suspects.

In a statement on social media, eThekwini Secure, which is a non profit organisation that runs programs in conjunction with Community Policing Forums(CPF) and neighbourhood watch groups in the province and is also affiliated with eThekwini Dynamics, said its Zello Channel was instrumental in the arrests.

“The eThekwini Secure Zello Channel was the force multiplier allowing for community mobilisation through its network, which lead to the final apprehension of the suspects,” said eThekwini Secure spokesperson Zain Soosiwala.

The organisation said members of the local CPF were also in pursuit of the robbers.

EThekwini Secure thanked their members and eThekwini Dynamics for the successful apprehension of the suspects.

“Secure members engaged in a high speed chase across the Overport/Morningside area which led to the apprehension of the gang,” the security firm said.

They also praised the SAPS and other private security companies for their swift response.

Marshall Security said its officers had responded to the scene after their Emergency Dispatch Centre received several calls regarding the accident.

“The guys from eThekwini Secure were fantastic together with members of the CPF from the area. They did the hard work and were really brilliant the way they handled the suspects,” said Marshall Security.

Three suspected robbers flee on foot after they crashed the getaway car they were travelling in following a robbery in Morningside. Picture: Screen grab.

THE MERCURY