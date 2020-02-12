Qualified Educators app is expected to replace the current outdated system used to recruit teachers.

The current “paper-heavy” and cumbersome system requires that all qualified and unemployed teachers be registered in the department’s database.

The database provides a pool of available teachers that the department can select from and interview when there is a vacancy.

However, the new system has been criticised by the unions, who said it was littered with problems.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the app was the brainchild of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu following complaints from teachers about the difficulty of using the database as a recruitment tool.

“The MEC will reveal most details during the launch, but what we can say is that it will be user-friendly and people will be able to see all the available posts. They can then apply for posts and they will be able to upload their details on the app.

Picture: https://apps.apple.com/





“They will no longer have to travel to cafés to register or send emails. As long as they have a smartphone they will be able to register wherever they are,” said Mahlambi.

He said the main purpose of the app was to address the deficiencies that had been identified in the database.

“There have been complaints about our database including that the server crashes, it is not responsive and teachers do not know whether their registration has been successful. With this app, you will know immediately if your registration has been successful.

“The jobs will be posted there, and once they have closed they will be taken down. One of the problems that we have with the current system is that it does not update quickly,” he said.

He added that the app would also make it easier to identify schools where vacancies had been declared.

“Principals will also be able to create posts that will be seen by the district and approved by the head offices. Even for positions such as school clerks, the principals will be able to post them there.”

Mahlambi said that once the app went live, the information currently stored in their database would be migrated to the app and the database would be deactivated.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said this was a good initiative, but more details on how it would work were required.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Mercury