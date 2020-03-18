WATCH: SA's first Covid-19 patient is ready to go home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The first person to test positive for Covid-19 in South Africa is expected to be discharged from hospital. T he Hilton patient was diagnosed on March 5, about two weeks ago.

At a briefing by the province's executive council on Wednesday, Premier Sihle Zikalala, announced that the man is expected to be discharged soon and will be going home.

"He and his wife are both recovering. They are now just in the waiting period and will be able to go home. This shows that this virus does not mean that if you are infected that you will die. It shows that if you take care of yourself, you can get better soon," Ziklalala said.





"More than 80% of the people who have been infected by the virus are now healthy and are back in their communities in other parts of the world. We are confident it will be the same here," he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Premier Sihle Zikalala. Video: Kailene Pillay

The man was a part of a group of 10 people who had travelled to Italy. The group arrived back in SA on March 1. One person is from Gauteng, while the returned to KwaZulu-Natal.





"Those who have tested must isolate themselves or must be taken to hospitals where they can recover," Zikalala said.





He said the Exco will travel to various districts to meet with community leaders in a bid to share the messages of hygiene with their residents.





Earlier on Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed that there were 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa.





The Mercury