Watch: Sassa security guard suspended for beating alleged intruder who punched guard

DURBAN - A security guard has been placed on precautionary suspension after a video “implicating the guard” in an assault of a man at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) office went viral. In the video, the man is seen lying on the floor of the Duncan Village Local Sassa office in the Eastern Cape while two security guards beat him.

The female guard strikes the man multiple times with a baton, while the male guard is seen hitting the man with his hand, before he finally picks the man up and slams him onto the tiled floor. ALLEGED intruder beaten by Sassa security, at the Duncan Village Local Sassa office, in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Screen grab

Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Luzuko Qina said the provincial department would like to place on record that an intruder entered the office, and not a pay point, on Friday. “According to the report from officials that witnessed the incident, a middle-aged man stormed in at the Sassa local office and started taking pictures without permission and, when reprimanded, he became aggressive. “It is alleged that he punched the female security guard, who then requested backup from her colleagues,” said Qina.

Sassa’s preliminary investigations confirm that there were no beneficiaries that were injured during the incident. Qina said the security guard seen on the circulating video has been placed on precautionary suspension, by Xhobani Security Services, pending a final investigation report, with appropriate recommendations. He said the matter has been reported to the police and the man was apprehended.

“Police officers, who attended the scene of the incident, confirmed that the alleged intruder was temporarily held in custody for questioning,”said Qina. Qina added that the department was not aware of the motive behind the incident, but the law is expected to take its course. “We wish to emphasise that, as an agency responsible for serving the vulnerable members of society, we do not condone any form of violence,” he said.