WATCH: Shark caught in sardine net at KZN south coast beach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A shark was rescued after it was caught in a net in Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. According to the KZN Sharks Board, due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 national lockdown and in accordance with lockdown legislation and regulations, all shark safety gear was removed on March 24. Hundreds of residents gathered at the beach on Monday morning after sardine activity was reported in the area, at the weekend. To their shock, when they pulled in a massive netting of sardines, a shark had also become entrapped. A group of men worked to cut part of the net in order to release the shark. No injuries were reported. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Faeez Mamdoo To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Faeez Mamdoo Earlier in the day, the KZN Sharks Board released a statement saying that sardine activity was reported on Sunday. "These early pockets of sardines are referred to as the pilot shoals. They are normally small, thin pockets of fish which arrive ahead of the main concentration or shoal.

"These fish tend to move quickly without all the associated predators. It was very interesting to hear that Sunday's pockets at Port Edward were fairly large and there was an abundance of sharks feeding on them," acting KZNSB Operations HOD Greg Thompson said.

He said a cold front can often enhance the movements of the shoals and cause them to appear inshore.

"I am sure that this activity will have all the seine netters focused and ready for action this week. By Sunday afternoon the pockets were already spotted moving past the Pumula Beach area, which is 15 km north of Port Shepstone.

"On Monday, we have received reports of sardines in amongst the rocks at Marina Beach just north of Glenmore and the netting of sardines at Ramsgate.

"Given the speed at which the sardines are moving, there is every chance that more netting could take place anywhere between Port Edward and Pennington in next few days," Thompson said.

He said there were numerous reports of large masses of sardine related activity in the Eastern Cape.

Last week the Morgan’s Bay Hotel reported a large concentration of gannets during the cold front period.

Many people are saying that this is the most activity which has been seen in that area for many years.

The Port St Johns locals have also seen an increase in gannets and dolphins moving into the area over the past few days.

The Mercury