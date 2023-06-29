WATCH: Storm damage causes disruption to water supply to several areas in eThekwini

Durban - eThekwini Municipality alerted residents on Thursday that there was an interruption to water supply caused by damage to infrastructure as a result of Tuesday’s storm. Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said teams from the City’s Water and Sanitation Unit were working tirelessly to repair infrastructure damaged during the heavy rains this week.

Khuzwayo said while assessments and repairs were being undertaken, some areas could experience the interruption of water supply. This includes areas supplied through the South Coast Augmentation (SCA) Pipeline in the central and southern regions. “The damage includes a section of the 1000mm diameter SCA steel water trunk main near Umbilo River and at the intersection of Edwin Swales Drive and Bellair Road.

“This trunk main supplies bulk water from Woodlands 3 and 4 Reservoirs to the SCA Pump station. This in turn supplies Amanzimtoti and the entire south, down to Scottburgh in the Ugu District Municipality,” she said. At this stage, Khuzwayo said the City was not able to provide time lines for repairs because of the complexity of the job.

Khuzwayo added that areas supplied through the Northdene 3 Water Pump station and its downstream dependent reservoirs were also experiencing an interruption of water supply. “This is due to storm damage of electrical infrastructure. Although power supply was restored on Wednesday night, recovery of some reservoirs could take time, depending on demand patterns,” she said. The City made an appeal to residents for patience while it expedited repairs to restore water supply.

Affected areas through the SCA Pipeline include: Athlone Park, Ezimbokodweni, Amanzimtoti CBD, Almond, Kingsburgh, Doonside, Illovo Beach, Panorama Park, Umgababa, Mgobhozini, Mfume, KwaSoni, Mashiwase, Nkwali, Lovu, Bhekulwandle, KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini, Ezimbokodweni, KwaFakazi, KwaMgendwa, Mahlathini, Ohlongeni, eKuphileni, Adams Mission, Umnini, Magabheni, Ehlanzeni, Thoyane, Umkhomazi, Craigeburn, Amahlongwa, Amalundi, Crowder Farm, Malabar Hills, Isiphingo Rail, Reunion, uMlazi V, uMlazi Mission A, Isihpingo Beach, Isiphingo Hills, Orient Hills, Prospecton Industrial, uMlazi T, Ezimbokodweni, Lotus Park, Malagazi, Malukazi, and uMlazi U and Y. Affected areas through the Northdene 3 Water Pumpstation include: