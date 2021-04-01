WATCH: Thugs stop KZN cash van, make off with loot

DURBAN - THERE was a 114% increase in cash-in-transit robberies in the second half of 2020 in KwaZulu-Natal. This is according to Gareth Newham from the Institute of Security Studies. He was commenting after a cash-in-transit robbery on Monday in northern KZN. Police said a group of armed suspects blew up a cash van while it was in transit on the uMhlathuze Bridge between Melmoth and Nkandla. Witnesses captured the robbery on video. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident occurred at about 9.30am at the bridge. Murudili said it was reported the cash van was ambushed by an unknown number of suspects who appeared from the bushes. The van was forced to come to a stop after shots were fired. “The suspects robbed the security guards of an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a white vehicle,” said Murudili.

No injuries were reported.

In the video, a man is seen standing on the driver’s side of the van while another suspect is inside the van attempting to get the guard out.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SWEARING

The suspects were eventually able to get the guard out from the driver’s seat and a shot is heard. An armed suspect then jumps out of the white car with what appears to be a rifle while the other suspects jump on to the roof of the van.

Seconds later a person is seen walking away from the van with both hands in the air before the bomb explodes, sending bags flying into the air.

Newham, who is head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at ISS, said between July and December 2020, there were 15 robberies compared with seven for the same period in 2019, he said.

He said most of the attacks in KZN were by perpetrators with firearms on security guards moving cash from a building to a van, also known as “cross-pavement attacks”.

“This is followed by attacks on the road with explosives playing a significant factor,” said Newham.

The SAPS has appealed to anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS app.

