WATCH: Vicious attack on pupil at school probed









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - A grade 8 pupil at New Forest High School in Woodlands, Durban, was allegedly severely assaulted by another pupil, while others watched and recorded the attack on their cellphones. The alleged attack was captured in a video that has since gone viral on various social media platforms. The 13-year-old boy was attacked outside the school toilets by a fellow pupil, who had allegedly been bullying the victim in the past few weeks. In the video, which is about 20-seconds long, the victim is pinned to the ground by his attacker, with punches directed at his head. The victim’s mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her son, said her child was attacked last week after writing an exam.

She said when her son went to the toilets, he encountered the pupil who had been bullying and teasing him.

“He tripped my son, who fell on the ground, and he got on top of him and started punching him. He must have punched him about 15 times.

“Two other pupils were standing there with cellular phones, recording this,” she said.

“One of my son’s friends jumped in and stopped the fight. The other pupils present just asked my son and his attacker to shake hands, and not to report the matter to the principal,” she said.

The mother said she had not been aware of the attack, until she had been shown the video by another parent.

“I got very angry. We sacrifice a lot for our children to go to that school to learn, and not to be attacked.

“Since I reported the incident, I have received ‘a don’t care attitude’ from the school.”

She said her son had been left with bruises on his head and had missed four exams. “I am speaking out in the hope that this might help stop another attack. It was vicious My son could have been paralysed,” she said.

DA education spokesperson Imran Keeka said the Department of Education should deal decisively with bullying, as there were many cases where pupils have committed suicide, because of being bullied.

He said the school had a responsibility to determine the extent of bullying, and “halt this terror”.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they were not aware of the incident, and would send the district officials to investigate and take disciplinary action.

“The issue of bullying is a problem in our schools, and we urge the parents to assist (us) in this regard,” Mahlambi said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating a case of common assault, adding that the victim was assaulted by a known male.

Meanwhile, the department is urging youngsters not to resort to violence to deal with matters.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Spokesperson for the Dept of Education in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa





The Mercury